© 2024 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Downtown South Bend venture targets lonely remote workers

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published March 13, 2024 at 5:01 PM EDT
A rendering of plans to renovate the exterior of 510 S. Main St., formerly known as the Salvation Army Building. A group plans to convert the vacant space into the Momentum Entrepreneurship Hub.
1 of 4  — Momentum pic 1.png
A rendering of plans to renovate the exterior of 510 S. Main St., formerly known as the Salvation Army Building. A group plans to convert the vacant space into the Momentum Entrepreneurship Hub.
Provided
2 of 4  — Momentum pic 2.png
3 of 4  — Momentum pic 3.png
4 of 4  — Momentum pic 4.png

Remote work can be convenient and liberating, but it also can be lonely. A group in South Bend wants to change that.

They plan an “entrepreneurship hub” in a long-vacant downtown space.

The space, at 510 S. Main Street, was known as the Salvation Army Building before the city bought it in 2019. The city had used it as a weather amnesty shelter for the homeless.

Momentum Development Group seeks a property tax abatement to create an entrepreneurship hub with offices, co-working spaces, a commercial kitchen and retail space. They plan to invest $6.3 million in a renovation. Partners include Mark Neal, who served as interim mayor during Pete Buttigieg’s 11-month Afghanistan deployment.

Partner Kris Priemer says the group calls him the “visionary” behind the project.

"I'm really involved in the entrepreneurial ecosystem in the region," Priemer says. "The entrepreneurs, the small business owners, the freelance tech folks who might be working remotely for a company.

"I've been working for myself the last 10 years and what I've found is it gets very lonely, and it can be very depressing. You know, if you come up against hard problems, you don't have anyone to either collaborate with or bounce ideas off of."

The Momentum Entrepreneurship Hub will charge membership dues that vary with space needs. They hope to start pre-leasing this spring and open in January. To learn more, find this story at WVPE.org.

 
Tags
WVPE News remote workentrepreneurshipDowntown South Bend
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, comes to WVPE with about 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. He and Kristi live in Granger and have two children currently attending Indiana University in Bloomington. In his free time he enjoys fixing up their home, following his favorite college and professional sports teams, and watching TV (yes that's an acceptable hobby).
See stories by Jeff Parrott