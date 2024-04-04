Rebuilding Together volunteers brings free home repairs to southeast South Bend

Frankie Davis has lived on Virginia Avenue across from the NIPSCO plant for 50 years and her house needs some work.

The 83-year-old retired factory worker told WVPE she needs a new roof, furnace and water heater in addition to getting some pipes replaced since they were installed backwards many years ago. There's also some electrical wiring to get redone as well as resealing windows and getting some new doors.

Davis lives on a fixed income and wouldn’t be able to afford the significant cost of those improvements on her own. But thanks to volunteers with Rebuilding Together St. Joseph County, Davis and 20 other homeowners in southeast South Bend will receive much-need repairs for free.

“There’s words I can’t even explain. It is a total blessing. I am so grateful and so thankful,” Davis said, smiling.

Rebuilding Together celebrates its 35th anniversary this year and volunteers will also be working on Broadway Christian Parish in addition to the 21 homes. The program features hundreds of volunteers each year who converge on the neighborhood of focus on two weekends in April. First come plumbers, electricians and other skilled technicians and the second weekend sees general volunteers able to tackle less nuanced work.

Rebuilding Together Board President Andrew Waddell said the nonprofit couldn't accomplish the repar work without both sets of volunteers.

"The cool part is when we partner with trade unions, many times they'll bring out their apprentice to come out and help and it gives them the hours they need," Waddell said. "They'll use that as an opportunity to build their skillset at the same time as helping a homeowner."

Homeowners getting work done are those who are elderly, disabled or veterans and meet certain income requirements.

Davis is just as grateful.

"All the people that are involved making these things happen. It's just overwhelming," said Davis. "It's just so much joy. I cried when I found out I first got approved."