2024 African American Legacy Award WInner Announced

The History Museum in South Bend has announced the winner of its 2024 African American Legacy Award.

In a press release issued Tuesday night, officials said this year’s winner is Dr. Dé Bryant.

Dr. Bryant is a professor of psychology at IU South Bend. She is the founder and director of the Social Action Project. She is also a co-founder of Black Lives Matter of South Bend and has received frequent recognition and numerous awards for her work.

Dr. Bryant was one of the guests on the August 2023 episode of The Sauce on WVPE and she talked to host Dawn Burns about her social action work. You can find that episode of The Sauce, Episode 30, on WVPE dot Org to hear the full conversation.

Here's a link to that Episode;

https://www.wvpe.org/wvpe-news/2023-07-11/the-sauce-ep-30-deniece-williams-charles-julian-alex-fearing-dr-de-bryant

According to a statement from the Museum, the African American Legacy Award is presented annually to celebrate "the immeasurable contributions of members of the African American community in the St. Joseph River Valley, to honor the legacies and achievements of past generations, to shine a light on those in the present, and to influence efforts that will impact the future."

The Museum wil honor Dr. Bryant during its Juneteenth Luncheon on June 11th at the museum's Oliver Gardens.