The Sauce with Dawn Burns
A one-hour monthly radio broadcast focusing on the arts, music and culture in the Michiana area. Celebrate the vibrant and flavorful fusion of local and regional talent. The Sauce is produced by Karl Smith (Host of J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power.)

‘The Sauce’ EP 39: Featuring vocalist/composer Judith Hill, Singer-songwriters Abbie Thomas and Silk.

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published April 15, 2024 at 9:32 AM EDT
Right: Judith Hill Center: Abbie Thomas Left: Silk
Photo of Judith Hill: PC - Ginger Sole Photography
Photos provided by Abbie Thomas and Silk. Judith Hill courtesy of PC - Ginger Sole Photography
Right: Judith Hill Center: Abbie Thomas Left: Silk

Returning for its May installment, 'The Sauce' with host Dawn Burns will air on Monday, May 13th at 7 p.m. Eastern. This episode features vocalist, composer Judith Hill, Singer-song writers Abbie Thomas and Silk of Nightwind. Tune in to this one-hour monthly radio broadcast that highlights the arts, music, and culture, celebrating the dynamic blend of local, regional, and national talent.

CFSJC
“The Sauce” is made possible in part, with support from the Community Foundation of St. Joseph County.”
