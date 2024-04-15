A one-hour monthly radio broadcast focusing on the arts, music and culture in the Michiana area. Celebrate the vibrant and flavorful fusion of local and regional talent. The Sauce is produced by Karl Smith (Host of J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power.)
‘The Sauce’ EP 39: Featuring vocalist/composer Judith Hill, Singer-songwriters Abbie Thomas and Silk.
Returning for its May installment, 'The Sauce' with host Dawn Burns will air on Monday, May 13th at 7 p.m. Eastern. This episode features vocalist, composer Judith Hill, Singer-song writers Abbie Thomas and Silk of Nightwind. Tune in to this one-hour monthly radio broadcast that highlights the arts, music, and culture, celebrating the dynamic blend of local, regional, and national talent.