Patriot Rail starts construction on railway crossings in Elkhart

Drivers in Elkhart should be aware as a major railroad construction project is now underway.

Patriot Rail, which operates the line that runs east and west through downtown Elkhart, began construction this week on the crossing over County Road 1.

That crossing should be finished by Monday and crews will then move East to work on five other crossings in Elkhart. Those crossings are Oak Street, Michigan Street, Edwardsburg Avenue, Cassopolis Street, and Prairie Street.

Each crossing will be closed for one to two weeks during construction, the city said in a release. The construction comes from a federal grant Patriot Rail received in 2023, the release says.

The Patriot Rail line runs from Mishawaka to the north side of Elkhart. The railroad turns south and goes over the St. Joseph River east of downtown.