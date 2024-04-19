© 2024 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Patriot Rail starts construction on railway crossings in Elkhart

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Marek Mazurek
Published April 19, 2024 at 2:25 PM EDT

Drivers in Elkhart should be aware as a major railroad construction project is now underway.

Patriot Rail, which operates the line that runs east and west through downtown Elkhart, began construction this week on the crossing over County Road 1.

That crossing should be finished by Monday and crews will then move East to work on five other crossings in Elkhart. Those crossings are Oak Street, Michigan Street, Edwardsburg Avenue, Cassopolis Street, and Prairie Street.

Each crossing will be closed for one to two weeks during construction, the city said in a release. The construction comes from a federal grant Patriot Rail received in 2023, the release says.

The Patriot Rail line runs from Mishawaka to the north side of Elkhart. The railroad turns south and goes over the St. Joseph River east of downtown.
Tags
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team Elkhartrailroad tracksConstruction
Marek Mazurek
Marek Mazurek has been with WVPE since April 2023, though he's been in Michiana for most of his life. He has a particular interest in public safety reporting. When he's not on the radio, Marek enjoys getting way too into Notre Dame football and reading about medieval English history.
See stories by Marek Mazurek