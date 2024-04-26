Drug Take Back Day (4/27)

If you have leftover prescription drugs in your medicine cabinet, you can dispose of them safely Saturday (4/27) at sites across Michiana.

It’s part of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency’s national Drug Take Back Day. You can drop the medications off from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 11 sites, including several local police and fire stations.

National surveys each year show the majority of misused and abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including someone else’s medication being stolen from the home medicine cabinet. Also, flushing medicine down the toilet or throwing it in the trash pose potential safety and health hazards.

Law enforcement & Fire will be accepting prescription medications for disposal at the following locations:

St Joseph County Jail, 401 W Sample St. South Bend IN, 46601

Notre Dame Police Department East Side Stephan Center, Notre Dame IN 46556

Clay Fire Station #21, 18776 Cleveland Road South Bend IN 46637

Clay Fire Station #25, 12481 Anderson Road, Granger IN 46530

Mishawaka Fire Station #4. 3000 Harrison RD, Mishawaka IN 46544

South Bend Central Fire Station #1, 1222 S. Michigan St., South Bend IN 46601

South Bend Fire Station #6, 4302 W. Western Ave, South Bend IN 46619

South Bend Fire Station #9, 2108 E. Mishawaka Ave, South Bend IN 46615

Beacon Health & Fitness Elkhart, 200 E Jackson Blvd, Elkhart, IN 46516

Beacon Hospital of Bremen, 1144 W. Plymouth Street, Bremen, IN 46506

Indiana State Police Bremen Post, 1425 Miami Trail Bremen, IN 4650