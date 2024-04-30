South Bend man already serving 100-year sentence charged with 2015 murder

A South Bend man already in prison for killing a local social worker was charged Tuesday with another robbery and fatal shooting from 2015.

D’Drea Bostic is already serving a 105-year sentence for killing 46-year-old Rachel Havrick in 2021 when he tried to steal guns from a safe in her house.

Now, the 26-year-old Bostic is charged with the murder of Guiseppe Bailey, who was killed in a robbery in South Bend in May of 2015.

Newly filed court documents say police received a 911 call about a car-jacking in what’s now known as the Prosper Apartment complex. A short time later, a separate call came in about a man on North Manchester Drive suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police on the scene found the car and wallet from the first call near where the victim of the shooting, 41-year-old Guiseppe Bailey, lay.

The documents claim a witness in 2016 identified Bostic as a participant in the incidents but he wasn’t arrested then. Then another witness came forward in 2023 when Bostic was in custody for the Harvick murder.

This led to Bostic being questioned again and he allegedly admitted to killing Bailey.