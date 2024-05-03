© 2024 WVPE
Progressive group drops endorsement of Maureen Bauer over her continued support of David Niezgodski

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published May 3, 2024 at 5:03 PM EDT
State Rep. Maureen Bauer, D-South Bend, has lost an
State Rep. Maureen Bauer, D-South Bend. The progressive group MADVoters.org has rescinded its endorsement of Bauer because she has continued to support State Sen. David Niezgodski, despite his former employee alleging that he sexually harassed her.

A progressive political group has withdrawn its endorsement of Maureen Bauer over her decision to continue supporting Senator David Niezgodski, despite allegations that he sexually harassed a female employee at his plumbing business.

Because of her votes on progressive issues over her first three years in office, the South Bend Democrat had enjoyed the endorsement of MADVoters.org. As a guide for voters, the Indiana-based nonprofit social advocacy group grants what it calls “MVP status” to candidates.

An IndyStar columnist two weeks ago reported Niezgodski paid the woman $8,000 to settle a sexual harassment complaint, after she had rejected his repeated romantic advances. In their statements to the news media and in campaign ads, Bauer and Democratic South Bend Mayor James Mueller have stood by Niezgodski. Mueller has stressed the need for party unity.

Chelsea McDonnel, of Muncie, is MADVoters’ outreach director.

"Maureen did have MVP status this year and it has been rescinded because she has not upheld our values," McDonnel said. "It is about the lack of accountability in dealing with situations that are harmful to constituents when elected officials act in an improper way."

Bauer declined WVPE's interview request. She does not have an opponent in Tuesday’s Democratic primary election.
Tags
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team sexual harassmentRep. Maureen BauerDavid Niezgodski
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, comes to WVPE with about 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. He and Kristi live in Granger and have two children currently attending Indiana University in Bloomington. In his free time he enjoys fixing up their home, following his favorite college and professional sports teams, and watching TV (yes that's an acceptable hobby).
See stories by Jeff Parrott