Progressive group drops endorsement of Maureen Bauer over her continued support of David Niezgodski

A progressive political group has withdrawn its endorsement of Maureen Bauer over her decision to continue supporting Senator David Niezgodski, despite allegations that he sexually harassed a female employee at his plumbing business.

Because of her votes on progressive issues over her first three years in office, the South Bend Democrat had enjoyed the endorsement of MADVoters.org. As a guide for voters, the Indiana-based nonprofit social advocacy group grants what it calls “MVP status” to candidates.

An IndyStar columnist two weeks ago reported Niezgodski paid the woman $8,000 to settle a sexual harassment complaint, after she had rejected his repeated romantic advances. In their statements to the news media and in campaign ads, Bauer and Democratic South Bend Mayor James Mueller have stood by Niezgodski. Mueller has stressed the need for party unity.

Chelsea McDonnel, of Muncie, is MADVoters’ outreach director.

"Maureen did have MVP status this year and it has been rescinded because she has not upheld our values," McDonnel said. "It is about the lack of accountability in dealing with situations that are harmful to constituents when elected officials act in an improper way."

Bauer declined WVPE's interview request. She does not have an opponent in Tuesday’s Democratic primary election.