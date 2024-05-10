© 2024 WVPE
Amazon still more than a year out from launching Elkhart centers

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published May 10, 2024 at 1:36 PM EDT
Amazon's newly built fulfillment center in Elkhart County, at County Road 19 and the Indiana Toll Road. The facility was built for a 2023 opening but remains idle.
Jeff Parrott/WVPE
Amazon's newly built robotic fulfillment center in Elkhart County, at County Road 19 and the Indiana Toll Road. The facility was built for a 2023 opening but remains idle. Amazon announced Thursday that it plans a fall 2025 launch.

Amazon is still more than a year away from opening its massive new Elkhart robotic fulfillment center.

Amazon announced Thursday that it will open the 800,000-square-foot center near Elkhart County Road 19 and the Indiana Toll Road in fall 2025. The e-commerce giant plans to hire 1,000 people full-time starting at $20.50 an hour, with benefits that include health insurance, college tuition reimbursement, and 20 weeks of paid parental leave.

Amazon regional spokesman Andre Woodson says hiring will start one to two months before the launch so that workers can be trained on how to safely work with the cutting edge robotic technology.

"We'll actually have a dedicated team that specifically works with the robotic technology, so they'll work on the robotics fields and interface with this technology on a day-to-day basis, and so will a lot of our other associates," Woodson said. "So it's super important that we'll have them in the facility, we'll start to train, so obviously we're creating that safe work environment for our workforce."

The facility has appeared to be finished for over a year now, and Amazon initially had planned a 2023 opening. The company has declined to explain the delay but an industry analyst in January told WVPE that Amazon overbuilt during the pandemic, as e-commerce boomed because we were all trapped in our homes. Amazon has been waiting for excess capacity to clear before putting the Elkhart center into production.

Amazon recently also broke ground on a smaller delivery station near the Elkhart airport.
amazon fulfillment center robotics Elkhart pandemic
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, comes to WVPE with about 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. He and Kristi live in Granger and have two children currently attending Indiana University in Bloomington. In his free time he enjoys fixing up their home, following his favorite college and professional sports teams, and watching TV (yes that's an acceptable hobby).
