PHM board to consider asking trustee to resign over paying prostitutes, abusing alcohol

The Penn-Harris-Madison Schools board of trustees will hold a special meeting Tuesday night to consider a resolution calling for trustee Matt Chaffee to resign, over allegations he’s paid prostitutes and has a drinking problem.

The school corporation notified news media of the meeting late Friday. The resolution references allegations made recently by a rightwing blogger that Trustee Matt Chaffee has “an appetitive for prostitutes that spans the country,” including one prostitute who robbed him, and that he “suffers from problems of alcohol abuse.”

The resolution states that in response to questions from the board’s attorney, Chaffee’s attorney responded, “there will be no response forthcoming from Mr. Chaffee.”

The board can only ask Chaffee to step down. Whether he opts to do so will be up to him.

Chaffee is a 2014 Penn High School graduate. His father Doug Chaffee was a teacher, coach and administrator in the district for 30 years. His mother Brenda has worked 29 years for PHM and is administrative assistant to the high school principal.

Chaffee said he was the youngest PHM trustee ever when he was elected at age 27 in 2022.

