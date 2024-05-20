Mobile 9/11 exhibit visits Elkhart asking us to never forget

If you see a motorcade coming into Elkhart at about 1 p.m. Tuesday, that will be the traveling 9/11 Never Forget Mobile Exhibit

Where were you the morning of Sept. 11, 2001? If you’re older than about 30, you probably remember that morning very clearly.

Retired New York City firefighter Pat Clancy remembers. He was off that morning, mowing his lawn in Long Island, when his wife called him inside to look at the TV.

Clancy grabbed a neighbor firefighter and they rushed to the firehouse to gear up. They reached the World Trade Center by about 11:30 a.m., about an hour after the second tower fell. They were eager to save people.

"The collapse field was so huge," Clancy said. "We figured we would be picking up bodies and maybe handing them to EMS but we didn't find anybody and it was kind of frustrating for us, after five or six hours, saying, 'Where are all these people?'"

Clancy is part of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, the nonprofit that helps retired police, firefighters and veterans. He’ll speak at an opening ceremony Wednesday at 11 a.m. in a parking lot at 240 E. Jackson Boulevard, next to Beacon Health and Aquatic Center.

The free exhibit will then be open Wednesday and Thursday from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.