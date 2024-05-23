'One of the coolest parks I've seen:' Mishawaka opens renovated Crawford Park

Even before the ribbon was officially cut at Crawford Park, around a hundred kids were climbing on the new rope superstructure and jumping through jets of water in the splash pad.

The newly renovated park right across from the Shiojiri Japanese Garden also features a pavilion and new restrooms — all of which are wheelchair accessible and now open after close to a year of construction. Parents who brought their kids out to Tuesday’s dedication, like Hannah Dahmen, said they liked what they saw.

“I think it’s probably one of the coolest parks I’ve been to. There’s a lot of natural play options. There’s a lot of things for kids to climb on and move their bodies. And the splash pad is super convenient because it’s so hot.”

Dahmen is from Niles, but said she could easily see herself bringing her two sons back in the future.

Mishawaka Parks Superintendent Phil Blasko said the first phase of renovations to the park cost around $1 million. There are plans in place to add more trails and walking paths that connect between sections of wetlands. Phase II will also see new basketball courts.

In total, Mishawaka is cutting the ribbon on four new parks this year, including the new Veterans Walkway in Battell Park on Saturday.

"Each year I've been here there has been a ribbon cutting or some type of improvement in our parks," Blasko said. "And that would not happen without having a mayor who knows and values quality of life."

Crawford Park used to be called Merrifield Park until a little over a decade ago when Mayor Dave Wood renamed it in honor of Don and Nancy Crawford — local business leaders who helped bring the Japanese gardens to the area.

The park's splash pad will operate from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.