West side parade in South Bend highlights Memorial Day celebrations in Michiana

Memorial Day is this weekend and celebrations will start on the west side of South Bend.

For a few years during the pandemic, the future of the historic West Side parade was in doubt. But the parade was back in force last year and organizer Katie Reaves said she’s looking forward to building on that success this year.

“This is one day where everybody is not where they came from. The color of their skin, their sexuality — we’re all Americans celebrating our veterans," she said.

On Friday, South Bend Mayor James Mueller was on hand to rename Ford Street to Memorial Day drive as a beginning to the weekend.

The parade will start Monday at 8:15 a.m. and participants will travel east along Ford Street starting at Lombardy Drive and ending at Olive Street. The 98th edition of parade will feature more than 50 entrants and a flyover by historic WW2 aircraft.

Other Memorial Day events this weekend include:

-The dedication of the veterans walkway at 9.m. Saturday at Battell Park in Mishawaka.

-In Goshen, there are memorial services and a parade starting around 10 a.m. at the city courthouse.

-Downtown Niles will also have a parade Monday morning at 11 a.m.