West side parade in South Bend highlights Memorial Day celebrations in Michiana

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Marek Mazurek
Published May 24, 2024 at 2:23 PM EDT
South Bend Mayor James Mueller, far right,
1 of 2  — South Bend Memorial Day
South Bend city officials temporarily rename Ford St. to Memorial Day Drive on May 24, 2024.
Marek Mazurek/WVPE / WVPE
Memorial Day Sign in South Bend on May 24, 2024.
2 of 2  — Memorial Day Stock Photo
Memorial Day Sign in South Bend on May 24, 2024.
Marek Mazurek/WVPE / WVPE

Memorial Day is this weekend and celebrations will start on the west side of South Bend.

For a few years during the pandemic, the future of the historic West Side parade was in doubt. But the parade was back in force last year and organizer Katie Reaves said she’s looking forward to building on that success this year.

“This is one day where everybody is not where they came from. The color of their skin, their sexuality — we’re all Americans celebrating our veterans," she said.

On Friday, South Bend Mayor James Mueller was on hand to rename Ford Street to Memorial Day drive as a beginning to the weekend.

The parade will start Monday at 8:15 a.m. and participants will travel east along Ford Street starting at Lombardy Drive and ending at Olive Street. The 98th edition of parade will feature more than 50 entrants and a flyover by historic WW2 aircraft.

Other Memorial Day events this weekend include:

-The dedication of the veterans walkway at 9.m. Saturday at Battell Park in Mishawaka.

-In Goshen, there are memorial services and a parade starting around 10 a.m. at the city courthouse.

-Downtown Niles will also have a parade Monday morning at 11 a.m.
Tags
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team Memorial DaySouth BendGoshenDowntown GoshenNiles
Marek Mazurek
Marek Mazurek has been with WVPE since April 2023, though he's been in Michiana for most of his life. He has a particular interest in public safety reporting. When he's not on the radio, Marek enjoys getting way too into Notre Dame football and reading about medieval English history.
