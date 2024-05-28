'The Sauce Live,' hosted by Dawn Burns, is a new program that complements 'The Sauce’s' regular monthly broadcast, airing every 3rd and 4th Monday at 7 pm Eastern. This episode highlights The Erly and their performance at The Acorn Theatre in Three Oaks Michigan. Tune in to 'The Sauce Live,' a unique showcase featuring live recordings, artist interviews and insights.
‘The Sauce Live’ EP 8 from The Acorn Theatre Featuring Matthew Logan Vasquez
'The Sauce Live,' hosted by Dawn Burns, is a new program that complements 'The Sauce’s' regular monthly broadcast. This episode features Matthew Logan Vasquez’ performance at The Acorn Theatre In Three Oaks Michigan. Tune in to 'The Sauce Live,' a unique showcase featuring live recordings, artist interviews and insights.