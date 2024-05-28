© 2024 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Dawn Burns Host of The Sauce
The Sauce Live
'The Sauce Live,' hosted by Dawn Burns, is a new program that complements 'The Sauce’s' regular monthly broadcast, airing every 3rd and 4th Monday at 7 pm Eastern. This episode highlights The Erly and their performance at The Acorn Theatre in Three Oaks Michigan. Tune in to 'The Sauce Live,' a unique showcase featuring live recordings, artist interviews and insights.

‘The Sauce Live’ EP 8 from The Acorn Theatre Featuring Matthew Logan Vasquez

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published May 28, 2024 at 2:25 PM EDT
Matthew Logan Vasquez
Photo provided by The AcornTheatre
Matthew Logan Vasquez

'The Sauce Live,' hosted by Dawn Burns, is a new program that complements 'The Sauce’s' regular monthly broadcast. This episode features Matthew Logan Vasquez’ performance at The Acorn Theatre In Three Oaks Michigan. Tune in to 'The Sauce Live,' a unique showcase featuring live recordings, artist interviews and insights.

CFSJC
CFSJC
“The Sauce” is made possible in part, with support from the Community Foundation of St. Joseph County.”
Tags
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team The SauceDawn BurnsKarl SmithpodcastspodcastfeaturesFeature