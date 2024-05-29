Toddler boy in critical condition after falling into river in Elkhart

A two-year-old boy was in critical condition today after he fell into the St. Joseph River in Elkhart.

The boy fell into the water around noon and he started drifting west with the current before family members could grab him. A bystander at the Edgewater Park boat ramp helped pull the boy out of the water and emergency responders rushed him to Elkhart General Hospital. He was later transferred to Memorial Hospital in South Bend.

The boy’s father was treated and released for a minor injury he sustained while trying to save him.

Elkhart police did not release names or say what the boy and his father had been doing when he fell in.