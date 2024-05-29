© 2024 WVPE
Toddler boy in critical condition after falling into river in Elkhart

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published May 29, 2024 at 3:51 PM EDT
The Edgewater Park boat ramp on the St. Joseph River in Elkhart. A bystander there helped pull a 2-year-old boy from the river Wednesday after he fell into the water further east on Edgewater Boulevard.
Google
The Edgewater Park boat ramp on the St. Joseph River in Elkhart. A bystander there helped pull a 2-year-old boy from the river Wednesday after he fell into the water further east on Edgewater Boulevard.

A two-year-old boy was in critical condition today after he fell into the St. Joseph River in Elkhart.

The boy fell into the water around noon and he started drifting west with the current before family members could grab him. A bystander at the Edgewater Park boat ramp helped pull the boy out of the water and emergency responders rushed him to Elkhart General Hospital. He was later transferred to Memorial Hospital in South Bend.

The boy’s father was treated and released for a minor injury he sustained while trying to save him.

Elkhart police did not release names or say what the boy and his father had been doing when he fell in.
