Young man killed when scissor lift falls over in Middlebury

Indiana and Elkhart County officials are investigating the work-related death of a man who was injured Saturday in Middlebury.

On Saturday afternoon Middlebury Police say Deacon Dillenbeck was working up on a scissor lift for Elkhart-based Hoosier Crane Service Company when the lift was somehow turned over on its side. A police spokesman declined to elaborate, saying the department has turned the case over to the Elkhart County Metro Homicide Unit, which is protocol for violent deaths.

Shelley Murphy, spokeswoman for Elkhart County Prosecutor Vicki Becker, declined to be interviewed or provide any information, citing an open investigation.

Stephanie McFarland, spokeswoman for the Indiana Occupational Safety and Health Administration, said the agency was initiating a safety compliance inspection where the incident happened in Middlebury. She said IOSHA won’t release any information from their investigation for at least two months, maybe three.

None of these officials would say what kind of job Dillenbeck had been working on. A recorded greeting Monday at Hoosier Crane said the business was closed for the day. It’s usually open on Mondays.

Dillenbeck was a 2022 graduate of Jimtown High School, where he played football and baseball. He was selected all-conference for football.