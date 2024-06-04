Microsoft latest tech giant coming to St. Joseph County; officially buys 900 acres in Granger

The company buying more than 900 acres of land in south Granger is now official: It’s Microsoft.

The 920-sum acres of land where St. Joe Farms sits between Cleveland Road and I-90 is now officially being sold to to the tech giant

St. Joseph County Director of Economic Development Bill Schalliol confirmed the tech giant is buying that land to build a data computing center. Microsoft now joins Amazon and General Motors as national companies to invest major dollars into St. Joe County.

"It's been amazing the last year, year and a half, there's been a lot of interest in the county and the region and we're excited to see where that's headed," Schalliol said.

Schalliol did not say how much the sale was for. According to the South Bend Tribune — who first reported the purchase — Microsoft is paying St. Joe Farms owner Paul Blum $77 million for the land.

Schalliol said the St. Joseph County project still needs utility hookups and is still a few years away from construction.

News of Microsoft’s purchase in St. Joe County comes at the same time as the company announced plans to spend $1 billion on a similar AI data center in LaPorte County.

