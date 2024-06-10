South Bend council to consider delaying timeline on tax payments for developer Dave Matthews

Tensions between Dave Matthews and the city of South Bend continue as the developer is asking for another year before the timeline starts on his tax breaks.

South Bend council members on Monday will consider whether to postpone the date by which Dave Matthews will start paying property taxes on his high rise apartment complex due to COVID delays.

The request comes despite the active lawsuit against Matthews brought by the city’s redevelopment commission over his delay in opening a grocery store in the property.

The resolution would add another year to the official construction period of the project, since the 10-story, 144-unit apartment complex was delayed by 11 months due to issues surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2017, Matthews and the city first agreed to terms on the massive development deal that saw the city give $5 million and a set of tax breaks for 10-years.

The measure before the council Monday will not extend the abatement period itself or change the amount of taxes owed, it would shift when the tax abatement period starts.

In materials posted to his company's website, Matthews says he needs the delay to keep the grocery store open. The store — called the East Race Market — opened in January after the deadline to do so expired, leading to the city's lawsuit. Matthews says the store is currently losing money. He added the council has given similar tax extensions to 14 other construction projects.

The resolution is sponsored by council members Oliver Davis and Sherry Bolden Simpson. But, in a statement sent to the council, mayor James Mueller indicated he is opposed to the measure given the lawsuit and says Matthews already has over $500,000 of unpaid property taxes.

The lawsuit against Matthews is active as of Monday, though there has been no filings in the case for months.