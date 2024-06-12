Man killed by South Bend police identified, details still scare

Officials identified the man who was killed by South Bend police officers Tuesday, but released no other new information about what took place before he was shot.

John Charles Neiswender, 69, died in the hospital Tuesday after he was shot by a South Bend cop in the East Race neighborhood. Investigators say Neiswender had a knife and officers tried to use a Taser on him before fatally shooting him.

St. Joseph County and Mishawaka police are investigating the shooting and St. Joseph County Sheriff Bill Redman said they will release a full slew of documents and body camera footage once their investigation is complete.

“We understand the public desire to have information and answers," Redman wrote in a statement. "However, to maintain the integrity of the investigation and ensure only fully accurate and proven facts are publicly released, we will not release specific details about the actions of the officers or the suspect until the investigation is complete and has been reviewed by the County Prosecutor’s Office."

What is known about the incident comes from a barebones outline from police and some details from scanner traffic.

South Bend police were first called to the area around LaSalle and North Niles avenues around 6:45 a.m. on Tuesday by a city employee who told 911 that a man had stabbed a city vehicle with a knife.

Officers eventually found a man matching the description from the call in the parking lot near LaSalle Avenue across from the Lauber and attempted to detain him. Investigators say one South Bend officer attempted to tase Neiswender, but that was "unsuccessful" and another officer then fatally shot him.

An autopsy was performed Wednesday and county police are looking at toxicology, ballistic evidence as well as body camera footage and witness statements.

South Bend Mayor James Mueller released a statement on Wednesday about the shooting.

"My heart goes out to John Neiswender’s family and loved ones as we mourn this tragic loss in our community," the statement read. "My thoughts and prayers are also with our first responders and their families, as well as other members of our city team and neighbors who experienced this traumatizing event.

We are committed to a full, transparent investigation and any needed improvements to our emergency response going forward, and I ask for the community’s patience as we wait for more information from Sheriff Redman and his investigation team."

County jail records show Neiswender recently served a one-year sentence for a felony charge of intimidation with a deadly weapon and was released from custody in early May.