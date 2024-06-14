'American Pickers' coming to Dowagiac in August

If you’re in the Dowagiac area, get ready to dust off your old knick-knacks, toys, bikes, posters and the like.

According to the Greater Dowagiac Area Chamber of Commerce, the popular History Channel show "American Pickers" is coming through town in August and is looking to film.

"American Pickers" first started airing in 2010 and highlights the world of antiquing, also called “picking.” The show’s stars travel across the country and look at unique private collections trying to find hidden gems that shed some light on America’s history.

If you have a private collection that you’d like to get featured on the show, leave a voicemail at 646-493-2184 with your name, phone number, location and description of the collection. Or you can email the show at AmericanPickers@cineflix.com