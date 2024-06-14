© 2024 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

'American Pickers' coming to Dowagiac in August

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Marek Mazurek
Published June 14, 2024 at 1:09 PM EDT
American Pickers is coming to Dowagiac in August.
Graphic provided, American Pickers
/
WVPE
American Pickers is coming to Dowagiac in August.

If you’re in the Dowagiac area, get ready to dust off your old knick-knacks, toys, bikes, posters and the like.

According to the Greater Dowagiac Area Chamber of Commerce, the popular History Channel show "American Pickers" is coming through town in August and is looking to film.

"American Pickers" first started airing in 2010 and highlights the world of antiquing, also called “picking.” The show’s stars travel across the country and look at unique private collections trying to find hidden gems that shed some light on America’s history.

If you have a private collection that you’d like to get featured on the show, leave a voicemail at 646-493-2184 with your name, phone number, location and description of the collection. Or you can email the show at AmericanPickers@cineflix.com
Tags
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team Dowagiachistory
Marek Mazurek
Marek Mazurek has been with WVPE since April 2023, though he's been in Michiana for most of his life. He has a particular interest in public safety reporting. When he's not on the radio, Marek enjoys getting way too into Notre Dame football and reading about medieval English history.
See stories by Marek Mazurek