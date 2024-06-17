Multiple people injured in South Bend weekend shootings

Gun violence was a problem in in the South Bend area over the weekend, with five people injured and one teenager killed in three separate shootings.

The first shooting happened on Victoria Street, a few blocks southwest of Studebaker Golf Course, on Friday. Officers were notified around 5:45 p.m. that a teenager was shot in the head. Police identified the victim as 16-year-old Alyyus Enoex-Pettiford.

Then early Sunday morning, four people were hospitalized in a shooting at a gas station on Lincoln Way West on the west side of South Bend. That shooting happened around 4 a.m. Officers arriving found one man shot and took him to the hospital. Police learned that three other people walked into the hospital after being shot as well.

Lastly on Sunday evening, a suspected case of road rage caused another shooting on the U.S. 20 bypass.

South Bend officers were called to an area near the bypass and Brick Road at about 9:00 p.m. following a report of shots being fired. As officers were investigating, they were notified about a possible shooting victim in a vehicle on the U.S. 20 bypass just east of Ironwood Drive. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening Injuries.

Police now say that they have arrested one man, a 48-year-old man from Canton Georgia, in connection with that shooting. He’s being held in the St. Joseph County jail pending charges from the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s office.