St. Joe County council members want to slow solar energy trend

After a proposed solar energy development near North Liberty recently caught many people by surprise, some St. Joseph County officials are calling for a pause on any new approvals, along with tighter restrictions.

Solar energy systems are taking off across Indiana as electric utilities look for more renewable energy to address climate change. But some St. Joseph County Council members want to slow down the trend.

Republicans Amy Drake and Randy Figg have asked Area Plan for a moratorium on any new large solar projects. Meanwhile, at its monthly meeting Tuesday the plan commission will consider Drake and Figg’s ordinance requiring any new solar projects to receive a special use zoning permit. That would require each project that developers propose to be vetted individually. Solar panels also would need to be at least 250 feet from homes.

Hexagon Energy wants to place solar panels on up to 2,500 acres of farmland between North Liberty and Potato Creek State Park. The energy would be sent to AEP’s nearby Dumont Substation, one of the nation’s largest.

Figg represents that part of the county and said he thinks solar energy should be in the mix with all other forms of energy, including coal. He noted he has supported the Honeysuckle solar project near New Carlisle.

Figg said he expects a big crowd Tuesday, from both opponents and farmers who have signed agreements to lease land to Hexagon Energy.

Figg said he’s heard from a farmer who’s signed to lease 500 of his 2,500 acres for the project.

"He said, 'Randy, I'm just trying to save my farm,'" Figg said. "Because, you know, they get like three times the rent. So I see what he's saying. And there is property rights too. It's a tough one, it really is. You can see both sides of the story here."

Area plan doesn’t need to approve the North Liberty project because a 2020 county ordinance allows solar energy systems on any agriculturally zoned land. If the plan commission gives the new solar ordinance a favorable recommendation, the council could vote on it July 9.