Mishawaka council OKs gas station despite mayor's opposition

The Mishawaka Common Council has given the green light for a Casey’s gas station on the city’s growing northern edge, despite opposition from Mayor Dave Wood.

At its meeting Monday, the council voted 6-3 to grant a rezoning request from Casey’s Convenience Store and Gas Station, to build a new location at the northeast corner of Fir and Douglas roads. Republican Mayor Dave Wood opposed the project, saying it’s too close to the city’s wellfield north of Douglas.

Wood cited the case years ago of how a nearby gas station’s leaky underground tanks contaminated a city wellfield on the south side, under what is now Baker Park on Byrkit Avenue. The city received $8 million in a lawsuit from the gas station property owner but had to close the wellfield.

Council President Gregg Hixenbaugh, who voted for the Casey’s rezoning, said today’s underground tanks are more secure. Hixenbaugh also said the existence of a Family Express gas station across the street loomed large.

He said the city was comfortable enough with the level of risk involved with drilling the wellfield after the Family Express opened. Hixenbaugh felt it would be arbitrary and unfair to deny Casey’s.

"We believe that it was an appropriate question to ask, how does this proposed use increase that risk?" Hixenbaugh said. "There just wasn't a clearcut presentation of the degree of risk."