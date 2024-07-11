© 2024 WVPE
TV-46 ending high school sports for Spanish programming

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published July 11, 2024 at 4:23 PM EDT
Angelo Di Carlo, left, and Chuck Freeby calling a high school basketball game for TV-46 Sports. Freeby announced Wednesday that the local broadcast station is ending its high school sports coverage to switch to all-Spanish programming.
Provided
Angelo Di Carlo, left, and Chuck Freeby calling a high school basketball game for TV-46 Sports. Freeby announced Wednesday that the local broadcast station is ending its high school sports coverage to switch to all-Spanish programming.

Since 1990, TV-46 has been broadcasting high school football and basketball, the only place in Michiana where you could watch high school sports on TV. That tradition will end this fall.

WHME TV-46 sports director Chuck Freeby broke the news Wednesday on X and Facebook. Effective Monday, the local station’s sports crew is unemployed. Freeby says the station will soon become all Spanish-language through a new deal with Univision.

South Bend-based station owner Family Broadcasting Group did not return our interview request.

Freeby said he’s been humbled and overwhelmed by the heartfelt response his posts drew from fans, who’ve urged the station to rethink its plans.

He isn’t losing hope yet. Freeby said some stations already have reached out to him to explore taking over the coverage.

"People understand it's something that obviously has drawn a lot of community reaction," Freeby said. "It showcases quote-end-quote our kids, right? When we watch so many events on TV, how often do we actually see the people that we grow up with, on TV, competing? This is something that we were able to do for 35 seasons at TV-46."
Jeff Parrott
Jeff Parrott
