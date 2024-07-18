State invites firefighters to test blood for PFAS 'forever chemicals'

The state of Indiana wants to help firefighters learn whether they face higher cancer risks because of so-called forever chemicals they’ve encountered in their work. But firefighters don’t have much time to apply.

This week the Indiana Department of Homeland Security invited firefighters to apply for a biomonitoring pilot program. It will measure blood levels of perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, commonly known as “forever chemicals” because they never break down or completely leave our bodies. They pose potential health and cancer risks and are found in everyday household products, but also firefighter gear, foams, and fire combustion byproducts.

There are roughly 5,000 firefighters in Indiana but only 1,000 spots in the pilot program. Firefighters have until Aug. 9 to apply.

South Bend State Representative Maureen Bauer authored legislation creating the program after leading research on the issue, and statehouse testimony, by Notre Dame physics professor Graham Peaslee.

Jason Gour is president of the Elkhart firefighters union. He’s been tracking the issue closely and said his department a month ago brought in a company that used ultrasound to screen about 100 firefighters who signed up.

"If we can get the early detection then we're much more likely to get treatment for it, so early detection is key," Gour said.