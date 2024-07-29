Elkhart schools giving free meals to students of all incomes

Free school lunches were one of the silver linings of the Covid pandemic, and Elkhart Community Schools is bringing them back.

Free lunch and free breakfast, regardless of a student’s household income. That’s what Elkhart Community Schools will provide this year when classes start Aug. 15.

Food for the meals will be provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, after the school corporation applied for the funding through the Indiana Department of Education.

Zac Quiett is Elkhart schools’ chief financial officer. Quiett said the corporation is eligible for the program for the next four years without needing to reapply.

Quiett said whether to apply for the program was an easy choice for the district.

"We think it's a huge win for the school district and our families," Quiett said. "We know that food insecurities impact all demographics and thresholds. We know that fed children increases attendance, increases behavior, and increases outcomes of scores on tests."

But this is the first time Elkhart Community Schools have applied for the funding district-wide. South Bend Community School Corporation is entering its fourth year of providing district-wide free lunches for all students.

In full disclosure, WVPE is owned by Elkhart Community Schools.