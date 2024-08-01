Another Goshen school board member pleads to felony

A second Goshen school board member charged with campaign finance violations has pleaded guilty to a felony.

Roger Nafziger has pleaded guilty to Filing a Fraudulent Report, a Level 6 felony, the lowest level. Jose Elizonde also has pleaded guilty to the charge and will be sentenced Wednesday by Elkhart Superior Judge Teresa Cataldo.

Elkhart County prosecutors charged them after a scandal that started with a donation from former Goshen High School English teacher Sue Neeb. She raised donations for incumbent board members and candidates being challenged by a group of far-rightwing candidates called Purple for Parents.

But Neeb wanted to remain anonymous, fearing Purple for Parents would retaliate against her husband’s business. So the board members filed campaign finance reports saying donations for an $11,000 political mailer, leading up to the 2022 election, came from board member and former mayor Allan Kauffman.

Neeb and a group of 30 other donors have been fined but not criminally charged.

A Level 6 felony can bring up to 2 ½ years in prison but most nonviolent, low-level felony charges don’t result in incarceration.

Nafziger will be sentenced Aug. 21. Garber is set for an Oct. 21 jury trial. Candidate Andrea Johnson, also charged with a felony, hasn’t had her trial date set yet.