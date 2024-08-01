© 2024 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Another Goshen school board member pleads to felony

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published August 1, 2024 at 3:12 PM EDT
Nine of the ten candidates for Goshen School Board participated in the Oct. 20 forum, which was hosted by the League of Women Voters of Elkhart County.
WVPE
/
WVPE
Nine of the ten candidates for Goshen School Board participated in this October 2022 forum, which was hosted by the League of Women Voters of Elkhart County.

A second Goshen school board member charged with campaign finance violations has pleaded guilty to a felony.

Roger Nafziger has pleaded guilty to Filing a Fraudulent Report, a Level 6 felony, the lowest level. Jose Elizonde also has pleaded guilty to the charge and will be sentenced Wednesday by Elkhart Superior Judge Teresa Cataldo.

Elkhart County prosecutors charged them after a scandal that started with a donation from former Goshen High School English teacher Sue Neeb. She raised donations for incumbent board members and candidates being challenged by a group of far-rightwing candidates called Purple for Parents.

But Neeb wanted to remain anonymous, fearing Purple for Parents would retaliate against her husband’s business. So the board members filed campaign finance reports saying donations for an $11,000 political mailer, leading up to the 2022 election, came from board member and former mayor Allan Kauffman.

Neeb and a group of 30 other donors have been fined but not criminally charged.

A Level 6 felony can bring up to 2 ½ years in prison but most nonviolent, low-level felony charges don’t result in incarceration.

Nafziger will be sentenced Aug. 21. Garber is set for an Oct. 21 jury trial. Candidate Andrea Johnson, also charged with a felony, hasn’t had her trial date set yet.
Tags
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team Goshen School Boardfelony
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, comes to WVPE with about 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. He and Kristi live in Granger and have two children currently attending Indiana University in Bloomington. In his free time he enjoys fixing up their home, following his favorite college and professional sports teams, and watching TV (yes that's an acceptable hobby).
See stories by Jeff Parrott