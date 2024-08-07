South Bend airport adds another Florida-bound airline

Compared to flying out of Chicago, South Bend International Airport markets its convenience. Today the airport announced flying to Florida could literally be a breeze.

The Airport Wednesday invited reporters and elected officials to the concourse to share the news: Breeze Airways will offer nonstop flights to Orlando and Fort Myers, Florida.

Airport Authority Board President David Sage said the airport’s passenger traffic in the first half of the year was up 7.2% from a year earlier. Breeze Airways spokeswoman Fiona

Utah-based Breeze Airways launched just three years ago. Spokeswoman Fiona Kiesel said the company looks for underserved communities it can connect to its network.

"This is an exact fit with our business model and we see a great opportunity here with South Bend," Kiesel said.

Breeze begins flying to Orlando Nov. 7 and to Fort Myers Feb. 5. Allegiant also flies nonstop to Orlando but uses Sanford International Airport. Breeze will use the larger, more congested Orlando International Airport.

The airport will need to spend about $3 million to build Breeze’s service counter, update the baggage system, improve passenger processing equipment and expand restrooms. On Thursday the city’s redevelopment commission will consider the airport’s request for $500,000 toward those costs.