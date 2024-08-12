Amazon to give money for parks, schools for tax breaks

Amazon’s planned $11 billion data center west of South Bend would create at least 400 jobs that pay an average $30 an hour. In return for property tax breaks, Amazon also pledges money for a host of community needs.

Incentive agreements that the St. Joseph County Council will consider Tuesday offer the first detailed look at some specific groups that stand to benefit from Amazon’s largesse. It’s all spelled out in a Community Enhancement Agreement between the company and county.

Over the roughly 900-acre site, the company plans to build up to 22 buildings, called shells, each estimated at 216,000 square feet. To generate money for fire service, “student success,” and parks and green space, Amazon would pay the county one-time fees, equal to 10 cents per square foot, each time they finish a building.

Bill Schalliol is the county’s economic development director. He says the county estimates those three funds could receive a combined $476,000. Four buildings are under construction so far. If each shell will only generate about $21,000 for those funds, Schalliol says it probably makes sense to let Amazon finish more buildings before starting to distribute the money in the community.

"$21,000 doesn't go far but if you build 10 shells, all of the sudden you've got $200,000, and so that money multiplies very quickly," Schalliol said. "But we'll work with the schools, and the parks department, or whoever to figure out how to spend some of that money."