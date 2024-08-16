Gotsch leaves legacy of fighting for vulnerable women, kids

A lawyer and judge long known for advocating for battered women and abused children in the South Bend area has stepped down.

Michael Gotsch, a veteran South Bend attorney and judge, has retired from his U.S. District Court Judge Magistrate position.

Before rising to the federal bench, Gotsch served from 2004 to 2016 as St. Joseph County’s elected Circuit Court judge. He was perhaps best known for his passion for the welfare of at-risk women and children. Before becoming a judge, Gotsch led many projects to better prosecute child abuse cases, shorten the time it takes to get a restraining order against an abusive partner, and improve child support collection.

For example, the YWCA of North Central Indiana annually names a Woman of the Year. But in 2013 they gave the award to Gotsch, temporarily changing the name to Man of the Year, for his work supporting victims of domestic violence.

The county council Tuesday passed a resolution honoring Gotsch for his dedication.