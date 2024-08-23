County GOP hosts private screening of Reagan biopic

The film Reagan hits theaters Thursday and a local Republican Party group is all in.

Local Republicans can watch the new biopic about Republican President Ronald Reagan with like-minded viewers.

The St. Joseph County Republican Party has booked an extra theater for a private screening at Cinemark Movies 14 in Mishawaka. Advance tickets to the 7 p.m. show are $15, which includes popcorn, a drink, a goodie bag, and the chance to get a selfie with a cardboard Reagan.

The film’s release comes as voters must soon choose between Democrat Kamala Harris and today’s Republican Party leader, Donald Trump for president.

Reagan, president from 1980 to 1988, was known as The Great Communicator, able to work across the aisle with Democrats. Trump calls his opponents names and recently attacked Harris over her looks and how she laughs.

But County Party Chair Jackie Horvath says she thinks Reagan would have liked Trump and where the party is today. Horvath said they have different styles but both men won the White House by offering a populism that won some blue-collar voters away from Democrats.

"Reagan was probably philosophically was a little bit more conservative than Trump but I think he would be impressed the way Trump's got the Republican Party together," Horvath said.

