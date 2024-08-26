Early morning fire destroys Juday Creek Golf Course clubhouse

The clubhouse at the Juday Creek Golf Course in Granger burned to the ground this morning.

Clay Fire received a neighbor’s 911 call around 6 a.m. and by the time firefighters arrived, flames were shooting through the roof of the Juday Creek Golf Course building. It’s just out of reach of Mishawaka’s newest water lines and hydrants to the south, so Clay Fire called in water tanker truck support from area township departments.

Clay Fire Chief Jaren Kilian said he expected the fire to rekindle in spots throughout the day. The cause wasn’t yet known.

Golf Course owner and Indiana State Senator Linda Rogers, who built the course with her husband in 1988, praised firefighters for their response. Rogers said it’s too soon to know how she’ll rebuild the clubhouse. But she said they have about 40 golf carts that weren’t affected by the fire, and they hope to reopen the course yet this week by bringing in a trailer as a temporary office.

“Of course I’m just devastated to see this gem in our community gone,” Rogers said. “However I have to put that on the back burner and think about next steps. And so we’re already working on how we’re going to get reopened, which will be soon. As much as I’m really saddened, I don’t want to think about what happened. I want to think about what’s next.”