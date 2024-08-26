Party chair calls for firing, special prosecutor in Loris Zappia incident

St. Joseph County’s Democratic Party chair says a special prosecutor should decide whether a Republican candidate for judge committed a crime when he recently attacked his brother.

On August 9 Republican St. Joseph County Probate Judge Candidate Loris Zappia, angry at his brother Len Zappia over an article he saw on Facebook, hit and spat on Len in Len’s home. The brothers live across the street from each other.

Len describes the incident in interviews with county human resources officials but says he doesn’t want criminal charges filed against his brother, according to documents that the Democratic Party released Monday.

Len is a magistrate under Loris’ Democratic opponent, Probate Judge Jason Cichowicz. Loris works as a deputy prosecutor for Democratic County Prosecutor Ken Cotter.

Democratic Party Chair Diana Hess says Loris Zappia should be fired and a special prosecutor appointed to review possible criminal charges.

In a statement, she said, “Loris Zappia behaved dangerously and the evidence supports that he is receiving special treatment which certainly creates the perception of a cover up.”

Loris Zappia declined our interview request. In a statement he said, "This is a highly orchestrated distraction by the other side designed to take the heat off their own campaign."

