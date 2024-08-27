Notre Dame lands Kate the Chemist to boost Science school

The University of Notre Dame has announced they’re bringing another big rockstar to campus. It’s not Garth Brooks or Billy Joel this time, but Kate the Chemist, a rockstar in science communication.

The explosive chemical reactions she ignites offer the perfect metaphor for Kate Biberdorf’s personality and enthusiasm for science communication. The University of Texas chemistry professor has built a national following for her alter ego, Kate the Chemist.

On Sunday Biberdorf begins her next act when she starts her new job as professor for the public understanding of science at Notre Dame’s College of Science. The role is designed to enhance the college’s visibility both nationally and internationally.

Now that Notre Dame has hired her away from Texas, Biberdorf says she’s eager to make connections in the South Bend area, teaching both kids and adults about science.

"Maybe they think they don't like science, and I think I can pull back the curtain a little bit," Biberdorf said, "and be like, everybody likes science. No matter what it is you are interested in, I don't care if it's plants, bugs, high-heeled shoes, music, there's science laced in all of that."