© 2024 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Notre Dame lands Kate the Chemist to boost Science school

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published August 27, 2024 at 1:33 PM EDT
Kate Biberdorf, known popularly as Kate the Chemist, dramatically demonstrates chemistry principles at the University of Notre Dame's Christmas Lecture in December 2023. Notre Dame hired Biberdorf away from the University of Texas after seeing her at this event.
1 of 5  — Kate Chemist pic 4.JPG
Kate Biberdorf, known popularly as Kate the Chemist, dramatically demonstrates chemistry principles at the University of Notre Dame's Christmas Lecture in December 2023. Notre Dame hired Biberdorf away from the University of Texas after seeing her at this event.
Provided/Matt Cashore, University of Notre Dame
December 1, 2023; Dr. Kate Biberdorf, a professor, author and entertainer commonly known as Kate the Chemist, demonstrates the well-known reaction of vinegar and baking soda during the College of Science’s 2023 Christmas Lecture. The presentation was a combination of basic chemistry lessons and dramatic demonstrations of those principles. The Christmas Lecture presented by the College of Science aims to inspire in general audiences from age 5 to 105 the curiosity and wonder of scientific inquiry. Modeled after the Royal Institution’s Christmas Lecture series, the College of Science invites a world-renowned scientist to Notre Dame to present a series of lectures for all audiences. (Photo by Matt Cashore/University of Notre Dame)
2 of 5  — Kate Chemist pic 1.jpg
December 1, 2023; Dr. Kate Biberdorf, a professor, author and entertainer commonly known as Kate the Chemist, demonstrates the well-known reaction of vinegar and baking soda during the College of Science’s 2023 Christmas Lecture. The presentation was a combination of basic chemistry lessons and dramatic demonstrations of those principles. The Christmas Lecture presented by the College of Science aims to inspire in general audiences from age 5 to 105 the curiosity and wonder of scientific inquiry. Modeled after the Royal Institution’s Christmas Lecture series, the College of Science invites a world-renowned scientist to Notre Dame to present a series of lectures for all audiences. (Photo by Matt Cashore/University of Notre Dame)
Matt Cashore/Matt Cashore/University of Notre Dame
December 1, 2023; Dr. Kate Biberdorf, a professor, author and entertainer commonly known as Kate the Chemist, presents the College of Science’s 2023 Christmas Lecture. The presentation was a combination of basic chemistry lessons and dramatic demonstrations of those principles. The Christmas Lecture presented by the College of Science aims to inspire in general audiences from age 5 to 105 the curiosity and wonder of scientific inquiry. Modeled after the Royal Institution’s Christmas Lecture series, the College of Science invites a world-renowned scientist to Notre Dame to present a series of lectures for all audiences. (Photo by Matt Cashore/University of Notre Dame)
3 of 5  — Kate Chemist pic 2.jpg
December 1, 2023; Dr. Kate Biberdorf, a professor, author and entertainer commonly known as Kate the Chemist, presents the College of Science’s 2023 Christmas Lecture. The presentation was a combination of basic chemistry lessons and dramatic demonstrations of those principles. The Christmas Lecture presented by the College of Science aims to inspire in general audiences from age 5 to 105 the curiosity and wonder of scientific inquiry. Modeled after the Royal Institution’s Christmas Lecture series, the College of Science invites a world-renowned scientist to Notre Dame to present a series of lectures for all audiences. (Photo by Matt Cashore/University of Notre Dame)
Matt Cashore/Matt Cashore/University of Notre Dame
December 1, 2023; Dr. Kate Biberdorf, a professor, author and entertainer commonly known as Kate the Chemist, presents the College of Science’s 2023 Christmas Lecture. The presentation was a combination of basic chemistry lessons and dramatic demonstrations of those principles. The Christmas Lecture presented by the College of Science aims to inspire in general audiences from age 5 to 105 the curiosity and wonder of scientific inquiry. Modeled after the Royal Institution’s Christmas Lecture series, the College of Science invites a world-renowned scientist to Notre Dame to present a series of lectures for all audiences. (Photo by Matt Cashore/University of Notre Dame)
4 of 5  — Kate Chemist pic 3.jpg
December 1, 2023; Dr. Kate Biberdorf, a professor, author and entertainer commonly known as Kate the Chemist, presents the College of Science’s 2023 Christmas Lecture. The presentation was a combination of basic chemistry lessons and dramatic demonstrations of those principles. The Christmas Lecture presented by the College of Science aims to inspire in general audiences from age 5 to 105 the curiosity and wonder of scientific inquiry. Modeled after the Royal Institution’s Christmas Lecture series, the College of Science invites a world-renowned scientist to Notre Dame to present a series of lectures for all audiences. (Photo by Matt Cashore/University of Notre Dame)
Matt Cashore/Matt Cashore/University of Notre Dame
5 of 5  — Kate Chemist pic 5.jpg

The University of Notre Dame has announced they’re bringing another big rockstar to campus. It’s not Garth Brooks or Billy Joel this time, but Kate the Chemist, a rockstar in science communication.

The explosive chemical reactions she ignites offer the perfect metaphor for Kate Biberdorf’s personality and enthusiasm for science communication. The University of Texas chemistry professor has built a national following for her alter ego, Kate the Chemist.

On Sunday Biberdorf begins her next act when she starts her new job as professor for the public understanding of science at Notre Dame’s College of Science. The role is designed to enhance the college’s visibility both nationally and internationally.

Now that Notre Dame has hired her away from Texas, Biberdorf says she’s eager to make connections in the South Bend area, teaching both kids and adults about science.

"Maybe they think they don't like science, and I think I can pull back the curtain a little bit," Biberdorf said, "and be like, everybody likes science. No matter what it is you are interested in, I don't care if it's plants, bugs, high-heeled shoes, music, there's science laced in all of that."
Tags
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team Kate the ChemistKate BiberdorfNotre DameScience
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, comes to WVPE with about 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. He and Kristi live in Granger and have two children currently attending Indiana University in Bloomington. In his free time he enjoys fixing up their home, following his favorite college and professional sports teams, and watching TV (yes that's an acceptable hobby).
See stories by Jeff Parrott