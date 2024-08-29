Award winners headline biggest Goshen film festival yet

The 2024 River Bend Film Festival is bringing more films, more film makers, and more awards than previous years. This year the festival will have Oscar and Emmy winners, over 50 films, Q&A panels with filmmakers, and a concert finale from bands whose music videos are part of the festival.

The festivities kick off Thursday night, with a free event at Goshen College’s Umble Center. It is one of the only free events of the festival. There are tickets for individual blocks, but festival producer Carrie Lee Bland-Kendall recommends a festival pass.

“The all-access pass gets you into all the screenings, all the special events,” Kendall said. “There are red carpet events, mixers with filmmakers, and with panelists and special guests.”

This year’s films cover mixed lengths and genres from over 80 filmmakers and 12 countries represented. The top award at the festival is the Spirit of the Fest Award. This year’s recipient is the film, “Food Roots.” The film’s director, Michele Josue will attend the screening.

Kendall is thrilled with the support the Goshen community has shown the festival.

“It is led by the community,” Kendall said. “It is facilitated by the community members. It is truly Goshen’s River Bend Film Festival.”

More information about the festival can be found at https://riverbendfilmfest.com/

In full disclosure, WVPE is a sponsor of the River Bend Film Festival.

