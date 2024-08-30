Festivals, concerts, parades kick off unofficial end of summer

Called the “unofficial end of the summer,” Labor Day weekend is upon us, and there are many events happening around Michiana.

In Michigan City, Oktoberfest returns with 50 bands, 13 food vendors, three stages, three full bars, an artisan market, and kids' games. Festivities begin Friday and run through Monday at Washington Park.

Marshall County’s 58th Annual Blueberry Festival in Plymouth runs from Friday through Monday, featuring three stages of events, including live music, pageants, and talent shows. The festival also includes a carnival, activities for kids, fireworks, and a variety of blueberry-themed foods and drinks.

Film enthusiasts can enjoy the River Bend Film Festival at the Goshen Theater from Friday to Saturday. The festival will showcase independent films, host panel discussions with filmmakers, and conclude with a concert at Goshen Brewing Company.

The City of Elkhart will hold its Labor Day Parade at 11 a.m. on Monday. The parade will travel down Main Street from Harrison to Lexington.

For sports fans staying home, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish football team opens its 2024 season with an away game against Texas A&M. The coin toss is set for 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.