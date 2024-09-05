LGBTQ Center closes doors through September

The LGBTQ Center in South Bend is closed for the entire month of September, canceling all events and programs. An official statement was released on Tuesday.

"The board is conducting a comprehensive review of its finances and policies with professional advisors to identify and address any gaps in oversight and governance that led to this point,” the statement said. “To focus on these efforts, we will pause programming and events through the end of September, intending to resume services as soon as we can do so responsibly and sustainably.”

Recently, the center planned to move into a much larger space by purchasing the former Faith United Methodist Church property on Ewing Avenue in South Bend. The plans included after-school programs, support groups, yoga, and recreational activities. Last month, the city’s common council approved a special zoning exception needed for the move. At that time, the center’s director, H.R. Jung, declined to discuss the plans with WVPE because the center had not yet completed the purchase. Jung is no longer with the center.

Signs of the closure have been apparent for several months. The center closed during the first week of July after Pride Month ended and began canceling activities the following week. Throughout July and August, the center’s Facebook page posted weekly cancellations.

Some groups the center sponsored, such as the Pride Run Club, continue through their own Facebook pages.

“We remain committed to supporting LGBTQ people in the greater Michiana area,” the statement said. “We recognize the need for consistent, reliable support of this community, and deeply regret the impact of this reduction in services.”