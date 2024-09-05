Officer-involved shooting under investigation in South Bend

A California man was in stable condition with a gunshot wound from an early Sunday incident in South Bend. Police are investigating whether an officer fired the shots that hit him.

Shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday, South Bend Police were dispatched to the area of Washington and Wellington Streets on reports of a large crowd in the street. An officer who arrived reported shots being fired, then fired his gun.

Injured was 38-year-old Antoine Minor from Pasadena, California. On Wednesday St. Joseph County prosecutors charged Minor with Level 3 Felony narcotics possession, and misdemeanor marijuana dealing and possession.

Police said a 23-year-old woman at the scene also was hospitalized in stable condition, with injuries unrelated to the gunfire.

County Police Spokesman Troy Warner said he could release no details on what happened while the case is under investigation. Under an interlocal agreement to make sure departments don’t investigate their own officers, Warner said county and Mishawaka detectives are investigating whether it was the South Bend officer’s bullet that hit Minor.

Police did not release the officer’s name. Warner said the gunfire was captured on officers’ body cameras.