True crime writer coming to library

Whether it’s movies, books or shows, true crime seems to be everywhere these days –- including the library on Saturday.

By day Tony Wright is an archivist for the city of Grand Rapids, using his research skills to help others, often people writing books. But like so many of us these days, Wright also is a fan of the true crime genre.

One day on YouTube he came across a story about The Yuba County 5: five young men, four with developmental disabilities and a fifth with mental illness, who in 1978 disappeared in northern California’s Plumas National Forest. They had driven about two hours away to attend a basketball game.

The more Wright researched the mystery, the more he grew intrigued. He ultimately won the trust of the men’s families, who gave him interviews and leads. He pored through the police case files in California.

In January Wright published a book on the case, Things Aren’t Right: The Yuba County Five. On Saturday he’ll visit the main St. Joseph County Public Library downtown South Bend as part of the library’s Author Talk series.

"I think what I wanted to accomplish was getting a comprehensive history and review of what happened because there's a lot of misinformation in podcasts and things that have been written," Wright said, "so it's important to get the facts out there."

The event will run from 2 to 3:30 p.m. in the library’s Leighton Auditorium.