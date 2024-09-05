© 2024 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

True crime writer coming to library

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published September 5, 2024 at 5:11 PM EDT
Things Aren't Right: The Disappearance of the Yuba County Five
Provided

Whether it’s movies, books or shows, true crime seems to be everywhere these days –- including the library on Saturday.

By day Tony Wright is an archivist for the city of Grand Rapids, using his research skills to help others, often people writing books. But like so many of us these days, Wright also is a fan of the true crime genre.

One day on YouTube he came across a story about The Yuba County 5: five young men, four with developmental disabilities and a fifth with mental illness, who in 1978 disappeared in northern California’s Plumas National Forest. They had driven about two hours away to attend a basketball game.

The more Wright researched the mystery, the more he grew intrigued. He ultimately won the trust of the men’s families, who gave him interviews and leads. He pored through the police case files in California.

In January Wright published a book on the case, Things Aren’t Right: The Yuba County Five. On Saturday he’ll visit the main St. Joseph County Public Library downtown South Bend as part of the library’s Author Talk series.

"I think what I wanted to accomplish was getting a comprehensive history and review of what happened because there's a lot of misinformation in podcasts and things that have been written," Wright said, "so it's important to get the facts out there."

The event will run from 2 to 3:30 p.m. in the library’s Leighton Auditorium.
Tags
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team true crimeauthorSt. Joseph County Public LibraryYuba County FiveTony Wright
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, comes to WVPE with about 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. He and Kristi live in Granger and have two children currently attending Indiana University in Bloomington. In his free time he enjoys fixing up their home, following his favorite college and professional sports teams, and watching TV (yes that's an acceptable hobby).
See stories by Jeff Parrott