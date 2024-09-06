Notre Dame home opener caters to new fans with old pageantry

Saturday’s Notre Dame football home opener will bring the pageantry that fans expect: Tailgating, the Leprechaun, Trumpets at the Dome, Domer Dogs, the Band March Out, Rockne Brats, and the Victory March. Lee Sicinski, Associate Vice President of Event Management, said Notre Dame will focus on first-time fans this season.

“We hope to welcome anyone visiting for the first time with open arms here at Notre Dame,” Sicinski said. “For any fan attending their first Notre Dame football game, we’d love to mark the occasion with a First Time Fan Certificate.”

Sicinski explained that, unlike many other sports, the football season presents challenges in winning over new fans.

“We have only six opportunities,” Sicinski said. “We have six home games to celebrate Notre Dame and Notre Dame football. Each game matters immensely to us.”

This year, the stadium will feature several new amenities, including free wifi, Safe in the Seat wristbands to help reunite separated families, and sensory bags designed to reduce sensory overload. The guest services team, also known as green jackets, will be stationed throughout the stadium and campus to assist anyone in need.

Sicinski said that the event management team works tirelessly at each home game to ensure every fan enjoys the best experience possible.

“It takes a group of people who deeply care about the university to make it happen,” Sicinski said. “I’m very proud to work alongside all those individuals.”