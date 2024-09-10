$2 billion FAA grant gives local airports needed aid

The Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program allocated almost $2 billion to airports across the country. South Bend International Airport was awarded $19 million for improvements, including reconstructing one of the airport’s taxiways.

Plymouth Municipal Airport will receive just under $3.5 million to build the airport’s first paved taxiway. Bill Sheley, the airport manager, stated that the grant is much needed.

“We have not had a full length parallel taxiway ever,” Sheley said. “We had a grass taxiway that was a ‘use at your own risk’ area.”

Flight education is the largest operation at the Plymouth airport. There are two fixed wing programs, and a helicopter school. Sheley said the airport hosts a high school flight program through the North Central Career and Technical Education Cooperative in Plymouth, where juniors and seniors spend 2 hours every afternoon.

“Culver Academy’s summer camps have three functions: equestrian, sailing, and aviation.” Sheley said. “Their aviation program has been here for the past five years.”

The new taxiway will also enhance the airport’s charter services.

“We are one of the main airports that parents and alumni of Culver Academy use during functions at Culver,” Sheley said. “So a larger part of our jet traffic comes from that.”

Sheley said, the FAA grant is not the only funding source for the new taxiway.

“$182,000 will come from a grant from the state; from INDOT Aviation,” Sheley said. “Our local tax dollars have to match the grant from the state.”

