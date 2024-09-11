Hospital hosts emotional 9/11 commemoration

It has been 23 years since the September 11th terrorist attacks, and you don’t have to travel far to find the nearest 9/11 memorial. A memorial in the lobby of the Saint Joseph Mishawaka Medical Center features a steel structure from the World Trade Center as its centerpiece. This location hosts an annual memorial ceremony to honor the victims of that day.

The ceremony started at 10:28, the exact moment the north tower collapsed. Chris Rowland, a board member at Mishawaka Medical Center, delivered the opening remarks.

“This artifact of steel from Ground Zero honors the 2,996 lives lost in this attack,” Rowland said. “Along with the thousands more who were injured, countless others were permanently affected that morning.”

The Mishawaka Fire Honor Guard performed the Ringing of the Bell ceremony. The bell rang three times, then four times, and then three more times to honor the 343 firefighters who lost their lives. It rang six more times to recognize the 60 police officers who made the ultimate sacrifice.

The ceremony observed two minutes of silence, one for each tower. The event continued with a prayer from the hospital’s chaplain, the Pledge of Allegiance, the national anthem performed by Mishawaka High School sophomore Alexandra VanNevel, and a floral tribute by Samuel Alameda, a retired US Marine Corps First Sergeant, and a performance by Gregory Alan Michael of his original song, “American Lullaby.”

The ceremony concluded with a live performance of taps.

While honoring those we lost was the main focus of the event, the ceremony also addressed mental health and suicide awareness for first responders, survivors, and veterans. Samuel Alcala, the director of facilities, security, and communications at Mishawaka Medical Center, appreciated the community’s support for those who continue to serve.

“During 9/11, first responders ran toward the fire in the collapsing building,” Alcala said. “They kept trying to save as many people as they could. I have two sons who served in Afghanistan, and they too ran into danger. We want them to know that we still support them for all the sacrifices they make.”