Logan partners with zoo for memorable walk for the disabled

The Logan Center, a long-standing community resource in Michiana, serves individuals with special needs, including autism. Founded in 1950, the center provides residential and employment services as well as day programs for adults and children with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The center hosts an annual event, originally called the Logan Run. In 2023, organizers rebranded it as the “Walk and Roll” to better include Logan’s clientele. The one-mile walk has been held at Potawatomi Zoo for the past two years. Christina Tembo, chief marketing officer for Logan, said the zoo is a special place for their clients.

“They love it so much,” Tembo said. “It’s an event they talk about all year. It’s an event for the community and our clients.”

Kyle Etheridge, the zoo's director of guest experience, said the zoo is thrilled about the event because it gives individuals who usually can’t visit a chance to enjoy the zoo.

“We’re so happy to do this event,” Etheridge said. “Getting people through the gates is always a win for us, but we are thrilled to be able to support the Logan Center with this.”

Several groups sent volunteers to the walk, including Bethel’s men’s soccer team, which helped with registration and distributed sandwiches afterward. Penn and St. Joseph high schools sent their women’s soccer teams to cheer on participants.

Hundreds attended the event, bringing smiles to everyone involved.

“Logan serves over 1000 people in the community, and has over 600 employees,” Tembo said. “We are a huge part of this community and to be able to bring this event to the zoo and make the zoo a part of our community is really exciting. We’re happy we’re able to partner with the zoo and everyone gets to experience the zoo when it’s not open. That’s fun!”

“We always think of the zoo as the staple of the community,” Etheridge said. “Really, the Logan Center is also a staple of the community. To be able to partner with them on this event and bring both of these great organizations together, and to have some fun at the zoo, is great for us and is great for Logan Center.”