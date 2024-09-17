© 2024 WVPE
South Bend expands Morris but parking will wait

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Mike Murrell
Published September 17, 2024 at 3:17 PM EDT
The Morris Performing Arts Center has been a staple of the South Bend art scene since 1922.
1 of 7  — Morris Performing Arts Center.jpg
South Bend mayor, James Mueller, opened the ceremony with remarks.
2 of 7  — Mueller Speaking.jpg
Indiana Congresswoman Maureen Bauer addressed the crowd of over 100 onlookers.
3 of 7  — Indiana Congresswoman Maureen Bauer.jpg
South Bend Executive Director of Venues Parks and Arts, Jordan Gathers, discussed the amenities the new expansion will provide.
4 of 7  — Jordan Gathers.jpg
South Bend Councilman Canneth Lee talked about how the expansion will enhance the district he represents.
5 of 7  — Canneth Lee.jpg
Carmi Murphy, the granddaughter of Ella Morris, the namesake for the Morris, shared her family's excitement about the project.
6 of 7  — Chris and Carmi Murphy.jpg
The groundbreaking ceremony ended with the tradition of hardhats and shovels.
7 of 7  — Morris Groundbreaking.jpg
The City of South Bend broke ground Tuesday morning on a 20,000-square-foot expansion of the Morris Performing Arts Center, named the Raclin Murphy Encore Center. South Bend Mayor James Mueller opened the ceremony with remarks.

“It’s a beautiful day in South Day, and a beautiful day to kick off the next phase of the Morris 100 project,” Mueller said. “If you recall, a couple of years ago we renovated the existing theater. Now is the exciting part, where we get to see new things come to life.”

Speakers included Indiana State Representative Maureen Bauer, Jordan Gathers, executive director of Venues, Parks and Arts, South Bend Councilman Canneth Lee, and Chris and Carmi Murphy. Carmi Murphy’s grandmother, Ella Morris, inspired the performing arts center's name.

While enhancing the arts in South Bend was the main focus, several speakers, including Carmi Murphy, highlighted another project goal: increasing parking.

“I do want to put in a plug from my mom,” Murphy said. “She mentioned this to me last night in a dream. Get that parking building built.”

Originally, the plan included a new parking garage, but it has been postponed to phase three, which is expected to start in 2026. Mayor James Mueller said that the expansion follows a natural progression.

“Building the Encore Center is the natural next phase in the construction project,” Mueller said. “The city offices are moving to a new city hall next year. We’re looking at having an all-encompassing development of this block including a parking garage. This new development is the last piece. That will be phase three.”

Aside from parking, the Raclin Murphy Encore expansion promises a bright future for South Bend as a regional cultural arts hub.

“Great cities invest in the arts and have a great art culture,” Mueller said. “This is part of it. The Morris Performing Arts Center was built just over a hundred years ago. Now we are recommitting to it. We’re expanding it, which bodes well for our future, as we’re growing again. Our future is bright.”
Mike Murrell
Mike Murrell joined the WVPE family in August of 2024. Mike is beginning his second career in journalism and broadcasting, since retiring from the Army after 20 years of service. Mike is originally from Dayton, Ohio, but calls Elkhart his home.
