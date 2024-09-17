Tuesday night sky gifts rare supermoon, lunar eclipse combo

A rare astral event unfolded Tuesday night: a partial lunar eclipse over a supermoon. Space.com explains that a supermoon occurs when a full moon aligns with the moon's closest point to Earth in its orbit.

During a lunar eclipse, Earth casts a shadow on the moon. Space.com states that in a partial lunar eclipse, only part of the moon moves into Earth's shadow, creating the appearance of a hazy "bite" on the lunar surface.

It is very rare for these two events to occur simultaneously. In Elkhart, onlookers saw the eclipse from 8:41 p.m. to 12:47 a.m., with the peak at 10:44 p.m.