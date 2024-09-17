© 2024 WVPE
Tuesday night sky gifts rare supermoon, lunar eclipse combo

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Mike Murrell
Published September 17, 2024 at 10:55 PM EDT
Elkhart's view of Tuesday night's partial lunar eclipse on a supermoon.
Jen Murrell
/
Provided
Elkhart's view of Tuesday night's partial lunar eclipse on a supermoon.

A rare astral event unfolded Tuesday night: a partial lunar eclipse over a supermoon. Space.com explains that a supermoon occurs when a full moon aligns with the moon's closest point to Earth in its orbit.

During a lunar eclipse, Earth casts a shadow on the moon. Space.com states that in a partial lunar eclipse, only part of the moon moves into Earth's shadow, creating the appearance of a hazy "bite" on the lunar surface.

It is very rare for these two events to occur simultaneously. In Elkhart, onlookers saw the eclipse from 8:41 p.m. to 12:47 a.m., with the peak at 10:44 p.m.
Mike Murrell
Mike Murrell joined the WVPE family in August of 2024. Mike is beginning his second career in journalism and broadcasting, since retiring from the Army after 20 years of service. Mike is originally from Dayton, Ohio, but calls Elkhart his home.
