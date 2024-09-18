Mother charged in apparent teasing game that injured girl

Prosecutors have charged a South Bend woman after her daughter was hurt in a game where she apparently pretended to abandon them.

27-year-old Jasmine White was released from jail Tuesday, after St. Joseph County prosecutors charged her with two counts of felony neglect.

On August 29 police say White had just gotten off work at Cedar Glen Apartments when someone dropped off her five children to her. Security video shows White’s 8-year-old daughter trying to hang on to the front passenger door handle as White drives away. The girl’s foot gets caught under the tire and her face hits the pavement.

South Bend police arrived to find the girl severely bleeding and medics rushed her to the hospital. Doctors were able to stabilize her, and she was eventually released from their care after several days of hospitalization that included intubation and IV sedation.

Prosecutors say the girl suffered skull and orbital fractures, cuts and bruises, lost five teeth and a large facial cut had exposed part of her skull.

Police interviewed White’s other four children, ages 2, 4, 6 and 9. They said White was playing a game they didn’t like, in which she would run to the car and lock the car, pretending to leave them behind.