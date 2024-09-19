Drought causes chaos for Michiana agriculture

The last time it rained in Michiana was Aug. 28. Northern Indiana is feeling the effects of the drought. Higher irrigation costs are likely to drive up produce prices, and burn bans are in effect in more than half of Indiana’s 92 counties, including Marshall, Kosciusko, LaPorte, Starke, Pulaski, and Fulton.

Thistleberry Farm closed its sunflower field because the lack of rain and high temperatures have killed most of the flowers. Owner Dave Frushour said the sunflowers aren’t the only thing affected.

“We have a corn maze,” Frushour said. “The corn is definitely shorter than normal. Most farmers don’t care how tall their corn is, but we do because of the corn maze. The drought also affects us because of our animals. We have a dozen ponies and horses, a couple of donkeys and some goats. Hay prices are going to be up this year. We buy our hay, and most farmers have three hay cuttings over the summer, and we’re pretty sure that third cutting won’t happen because of the drought.”

Frushour believes the absence of sunflowers isn’t the biggest factor contributing to a slower start to the season.

“It would be nice if it cooled down a bit,” Frushour said. “It’s been a little slower from an attendance standpoint because it doesn’t feel like fall yet. People want to be in the mood for fall when they come out.”

Despite the dying flowers, Frushour plans to leave the sunflower field untouched for another reason.

“We’re going to leave the field for the bees and butterflies,” Frushour said. “They get pretty stressed during droughts too. We’re going to leave the field up as long as possible so they can get nectar.”

Some relief is on the horizon as next week’s forecast calls for rain.