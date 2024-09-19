Facebook threat against Goshen High lands teen in jail

A teenager has been jailed on a $750,000 bond for allegedly making fake shooting threats against Goshen High School.

Elkhart County prosecutors say the 18-year-old male made the threats Wednesday in the Nosy Neighbors of Michiana Facebook group. The post read, “Goshen High School students be ready” followed by three gun emojis and three purple devil face emojis. He also commented, “My friend will take care of GPD also be ready boys in blue.”

GPD apparently meant Goshen Police Department.

Prosecutors say only 21% of students attended school Wednesday because of the threat.

While he tried to be anonymous and deleted the Facebook account after he made the post, police had little trouble finding him. Court records say Goshen police quickly got a warrant and contacted Facebook, which provided his GPS coordinates. The Elkhart County Regional SWAT team then raided his home in a Waterford Mills manufactured housing development.

Court records say he told police he wanted to “scare people that were mean to others.” He said he struggles with mental illness and has depression. Prosecutors do not mention him having access to any weapons in court records.

WVPE is not naming the suspect because court and jail records indicate he has not been formally charged.