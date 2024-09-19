© 2024 WVPE
Longtime Niles family-owned market selling property to Aldi

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published September 19, 2024 at 4:23 PM EDT
Mums are displayed for sale outside Shelton Farms Market in Niles recently. The family owned market is closing by the end of the year and is selling the property to Aldi, the grocery chain.
Provided
Mums are displayed for sale outside Shelton Farms Market in Niles recently. The family owned market is closing by the end of the year and is selling the property to Aldi, the grocery chain.

A longtime family-run farm market in Niles is closing its doors to make way for a chain grocery store.

It started as a modest fruit stand in 1947 and has grown into one of Michigan’s biggest businesses of its kind. Over the years, local meat and produce wholesaler Shelton Farms Market also developed a passionate retail following.

That’s especially true this time of year, when apple cider, pumpkins and mums drew shoppers from across Michiana.

But after 77 years in business, Shelton’s this week announced on Facebook that it will close by the end of the year. It said it plans to sell the property to Aldi, the nation’s fastest growing grocer known for its low prices and organic produce.

The family said in the announcement, “When Aldi Foods approached us, it made the difficult decision to move on a bit more bearable.” The post added that the family is optimistic about the potential for relocating the market, with “a new location, a new look, and better values than ever.”

President Mike Shelton declined our interview request until the sale to Aldi is finalized.
Jeff Parrott
Jeff Parrott
