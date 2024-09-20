Bristol approves controversial data center rezoning

The Bristol town council Thursday night approved the rezoning of 240 acres of farmland from agriculture to manufacturing for an undisclosed tech company to build a large data center campus.

The town council meeting was moved to a bigger venue to accommodate a large crowd of concerned citizens. Tim Ramm of the Province Group addressed public concerns raised in the first reading of the proposed rezoning.

The floor was then opened to the public and opposition was overwhelming. The biggest complaints were about water waste, noise, and traffic. Melissa Kauffman, who lives outside of the town’s limits, expressed concerns about being affected by the new data center, but not having any representation in the decision.

After almost two hours of community comments, the council voted, passing the ordinance with four yes votes and one abstention. The crowd was not pleased.