© 2024 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Bristol approves controversial data center rezoning

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Mike Murrell
Published September 20, 2024 at 4:36 PM EDT
Data centers are being built throughout northern Indiana. They provide server space for social media and AI platforms.
Province Group
/
Provided
Data centers are being built throughout northern Indiana. They provide server space for social media and AI platforms.

The Bristol town council Thursday night approved the rezoning of 240 acres of farmland from agriculture to manufacturing for an undisclosed tech company to build a large data center campus.

The town council meeting was moved to a bigger venue to accommodate a large crowd of concerned citizens. Tim Ramm of the Province Group addressed public concerns raised in the first reading of the proposed rezoning.

The floor was then opened to the public and opposition was overwhelming. The biggest complaints were about water waste, noise, and traffic. Melissa Kauffman, who lives outside of the town’s limits, expressed concerns about being affected by the new data center, but not having any representation in the decision.

After almost two hours of community comments, the council voted, passing the ordinance with four yes votes and one abstention. The crowd was not pleased.
Tags
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team data centerzoningBristolcouncil
Mike Murrell
Mike Murrell joined the WVPE family in August of 2024. Mike is beginning his second career in journalism and broadcasting, since retiring from the Army after 20 years of service. Mike is originally from Dayton, Ohio, but calls Elkhart his home.
See stories by Mike Murrell